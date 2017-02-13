St Davids Pembrokeshire's 2021 City of Culture bid

Image copyright Alan Thomas / Geograph

The UK's smallest city, St Davids in Pembrokeshire, is looking to become the 2021 City of Culture.

Pembrokeshire council's cabinet is due to discuss plans to bid for the title on Monday.

There are various stages to the bid, but a final decision on the host city is expected by December this year.

About 2,000 live in the tiny community, popular with tourists and pilgrims and famous for its cathedral which was home to the Patron Saint of Wales, St David.

The paper before council says St Davids is "steeped in history and heritage... with a remarkable asset base for its size" and recommends council approves the first stage of the bid.

The UK City of Culture programme, a UK Government scheme, was born from the success of Liverpool as European Capital of Culture 2008.

Derry-Londonderry was the first UK City of Culture in 2013 and Hull is the current city.