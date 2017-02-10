School language row sparks 'move over border' call

Image copyright Google Image caption Llangennech Infant School

Parents unhappy with their children only being able to learn through the medium of Welsh should move over the border, a leading campaigner has said.

It follows Carmarthenshire council's vote to turn Ysgol Llangennech, near Llanelli, into a Welsh medium primary.

The council move to remove English came as it tries to extend the provision in response to a fall in Welsh speakers.

Michael Jones, a co-ordinator for Parents for Welsh Medium Education, said the decision should be accepted.

"If they do not like the Welsh language, can I suggest that that border is over there and they can cross the border," he told Welsh language news programme Newyddion 9.

"If they do not want to be in a country where Welsh is spoken, well go somewhere else.

"But, if not, accept the fact there are two languages in Wales. I'm not saying that because they are English speakers to leave Wales.

"But I do say that if they cannot stand and hear the Welsh language, they better go somewhere else."

The move follows a bitter battle with about 600 people opposing the move and another 600 in favour.

Image caption Neil Hamilton said the move was being "forced" on an "unwilling village"

Following the decision to rubber-stamp the move in January, Mid and West Wales AM Neil Hamilton attacked the move during a visit to the school on Thursday.

"It's their children's education, it's their children's future, it's the parents whose views should be respected," the UKIP AM said.

Mr Hamilton denied jumping on a political bandwagon.

He said: "As the leader of UKIP in the Senedd I've been foremost in supporting moves to promote the interests of the Welsh language."