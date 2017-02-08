Llanelli man fined for painting birthday greeting on road

Image copyright Carmarthenshire council

A man's birthday greeting cost him £600 - because he painted it on the road in his street.

David Nigel Dallimore admitted painting the message, "Happy birthday Zoe M love from Dai", in Grant Street, Llanelli, in July last year.

He agreed to pay a fixed penalty of £75, but was taken before Llanelli magistrates by Carmarthenshire council after failing to pay.

He was fined £220, plus £351 costs and £30 victim surcharge.

Jim Jones of Carmarthenshire council said: "Graffiti can be expensive to clear off as specialist products may have to be used to remove the paint in an environmentally-friendly way.

"Out of the costs awarded, £220 is going to pay for the cost of removing this message from the road."