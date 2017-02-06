Children sue Swansea council over abuse allegations

Image copyright Thinkstock

Four children who claim Swansea council did not protect them from abusive parents are seeking £200,000 damages.

Court documents allege that one child had seen its mother and father snort cocaine and another was still wearing nappies aged seven.

The children were eventually put into foster care but lawyers acting on their behalf say that should have happened sooner.

Swansea council said it would be "inappropriate to comment".

The legal action has been launched on behalf of the children by the Official Solicitor - part of the justice ministry which acts for those too vulnerable or young to sue for themselves.

Papers lodged with the Royal Courts of Justice in December 2016 also allege that the mother had refused to take one of her children to hospital despite it having breathing difficulties.

'Emotional abuse'

The mother and child were later escorted to hospital by police.

The action claims the local authority "should" have done more to protect the youngsters from "physical and emotional abuse and neglect which they were subject in their family home".

The papers state the claimants expect to recover more than £200,000, saying their parents had been known to social workers for "quite some time".