Work to begin on Swansea Mynydd y Gwair wind farm

Work on a wind farm at a beauty spot in Swansea is due to start this week following a public inquiry and opposition from local people.

Ground works will begin on the Mynydd Y Gwair site at common land near Felindre.

The 16-turbine farm will generate enough power for about 22,000 homes, innogy Renewables has said.

The Welsh Government approved the development following a recommendation from the public inquiry.

The project was Swansea's largest renewable energy project to date, the company said.

Three inquiries have been held into the project in the wake of strong opposition from people who claimed the turbines would spoil the area's natural beauty.

Swansea council originally granted planning permission for the wind farm in 2013 but the project went through a number of hurdles before finally being approved in July last year.

Tim James, Mynydd y Gwair project manager from innogy, said: "We are delighted to be starting the construction of Mynydd y Gwair wind farm and working with Dawnus Construction Limited.

"This project represents a significant investment in South Wales and we look forward to continue working with local companies and communities."