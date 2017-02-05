South West Wales

Two killed and one seriously hurt in Narberth crash

B4314 at junction for Llan Mill Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the B4314 at the junction for Llanmill

Two people have been killed in a single-car collision in Pembrokeshire in the early hours of the morning.

A male driver and female passenger died after the yellow Volkswagen Beetle they were travelling in crashed on the B4314 near Narberth at about 01:25 GMT on Sunday.

A male passenger was taken to Glangwili hospital in Carmarthen, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating and urged witnesses to contact 101.

The car crashed on the junction for Llanmill-Lampeter Velfrey and the road between Narberth and Princes Gate.

The road, which was was closed afterwards, was reopened by about 07:20.

Officers said next of kin had been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.