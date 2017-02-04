Police hunt driver after hit-and-run in Llanelli

A search is under way for the driver of a car which left the scene of a crash with a motorbike in Carmarthenshire.

The incident happened at about 15:45 GMT on Saturday on College Hill, Llanelli.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the silver people carrier, which may have damage to its front bumper, had gone before officers arrived.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with a head injury, but his condition is unknown.