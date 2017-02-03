Tata Steel submits homes plan for land near Trostre plant

Tata Steel has submitted plans to build up to 280 homes near its Trostre plant in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.

The company has applied for outline planning permission on a 24-acre site in Cefncaeau - near Maes-Ar-Ddafen Road and Erwlas.

It is not believed Tata Steel intend building houses themselves, but are considering selling off the land.

It is likely the land's value would be worth more with approval for outline planning.

Carmarthenshire council received the application on 18 January and has since received a number of objections to the proposal from local residents as well as Llanelli Town Council.

In a letter to the local authority, town councillors expressed concern about houses being built on land "prone to flooding" which they said could "displace surface water" elsewhere.

A Tata Steel spokesman said: "It would be wrong for us to comment on this matter while it is still the subject of consideration by the planning committee."

Documents show that Manchester-based firm Turley is the agent for Tata Steel in the application.