Three women injured after tree falls on car near Narberth

Image copyright @PembsRPU/Twitter

Three women have been injured after a tree fell onto a car in Pembrokeshire during high winds.

The incident happened on the B4314 Princess Gate, Narberth, at about 20:15 GMT on Thursday.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the women were not trapped but have been taken to hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The car was winched out from underneath the tree, the fire service added.

High winds caused disruption on several roads across Wales on Thursday evening.

The A485 was partially closed by a fallen tree at Llanilar in Ceredigion, as was the A470 in Brecon.

Trees also came down on the A4075 at Yerbeston in Pembrokeshire and the A5104 at Penyffordd in Flintshire.

The A55 Britannia Bridge across the Menai Straits was closed to high-sided vehicles.