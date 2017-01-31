Hospital workers suspend pay row strike action

Image copyright Thinkstock

Staff in the sterilisation and disinfection units at some south Wales hospitals have suspended strike action.

They had been due to walk out on Wednesday in a row over pay with Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board.

About 80 staff, who are members of the Unison union, already staged a 24-hour strike on 25 January.

The union said the suspended strike would allow "further discussion of the health board's latest offer."

The strike had been due to affect Morriston, Neath Port Talbot and Princess of Wales hospitals.

The workers want "pay parity with colleagues doing the same job in other hospitals in Wales".

Mark Turner, Unison regional organiser said: "If there is no satisfactory outcome‎ to those talks, they are ready to resume and escalate the strikes on 22 and 23 of February."