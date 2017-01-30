Llanelli man Darran Hunt 'choked to death on bag of drugs'

Image copyright Google

A man choked to death on a bag of drugs which he tried to swallow while being arrested by police, an inquest has heard.

Darran Hunt, 36, was arrested in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, on 8 February 2015.

The hearing at Milford Haven Town Hall was told he pulled something from his trousers and put it in his mouth.

He began choking and lost consciousness - attempts by police and paramedics to revive him failed.

The inquest jury heard Mr Hunt was an unemployed drug addict who was known to police.

CCTV footage showed Dyfed-Powys Police officers trying to arrest Mr Hunt in Llanelli's Sunken Gardens when he put the packet in his mouth.

It was later found to have been 8cm (3.1in) long and contained a combination of drugs including cannabis and the heroin replacement drug subutex.

The inquest continues.