Image copyright Richard Moult/Twitter

A man died after being hit by a bus in Swansea on Friday, police have said.

The A48 in Morriston was shut and there were severe traffic delays in the area following the collision at Morriston Cross.

It happened at about 17:30 GMT, with the 46-year-old dying at the scene. The bus driver and passengers were uninjured.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident.