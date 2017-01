Image copyright Richard Moult/Twitter

A pedestrian has been hit by a bus in Swansea, leading to a main road in the city being closed.

The A48 in Morriston has been shut and there is severe traffic in the area following the collision at Morriston Cross.

Emergency services are at the scene.

Traffic is also affected on Sway Road and Woodfield Street and in both directions on the A48 Pentrepoeth Road.