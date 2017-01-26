Carmarthen 'Cynghanedd' group's anniversary book appeal

A group is calling on former members to contribute poems for a new book.

Welsh cynghanedd group Carmarthen Bardic School is celebrating its 25th anniversary and hopes to publish a collection of poems written by past members.

It has helped train a number of National Eisteddfod winners including Mererid Hopwood, who tutors for the group, and Aneirin Karadog.

The lessons are held over a pint at the Carmarthen Quins Rugby Club.

Cynghanedd has bee present in Welsh language rhyming since the 6th Century, and developed into a complex set of poetic rules from about the 13th Century.

Tradition

Geraint Roberts, one of the original members, said: "There's a very close correlation between the development of the Welsh language and cynghanedd.

"We set homework and that's a critical part of it - going over the homework, looking over mistakes and looking for ways of improving and developing."

One of its youngest members, 15-year-old Dafydd Llywelyn, said: "My forefathers learnt this craft and I want to keep the tradition alive."