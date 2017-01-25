Swansea man charged with terrorism offences

A man from Swansea has been charged with terrorism offences.

Lee Edward Griffiths is facing five charges of collecting information which may be useful to someone who commits or prepares acts of terrorism.

The 26-year-old will appear before Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday.

"Wales is still one of the safest places to live, work, and enjoy," said Supt Lee Porter, head of Wales' extremism counter terrorism unit.

"The public should be reassured that we will continue to work with all partners to keep our communities safe."

Mr Griffiths was arrested by officers from Wales Extremism Counter Terrorism Unit (WECTU) and West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit (WMCTU) on 19 January.