Police searching for a missing man in waterways around Swansea have found a body near the marina.

Officers had been looking for Marcin Porczyk, 18, who was last seen on Wind Street at about 03:00 GMT on Sunday.

South Wales police confirmed they had found a man's body in the marina area.

The body has not been identified, police said. Mr Porczyk's family has been informed.