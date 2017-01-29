Work starts on Cross Hands West retail development

Image copyright Carmarthenshire council Image caption An artist's impression of the Cross Hands West retail park

Work has begun on a retail development in Carmarthenshire which will create hundreds of jobs for the area.

Carmarthenshire council leaders recently visited the 10-acre site at Cross Hands West which will become home to a variety of shops, a food store, pub, restaurant and car park.

Some 260 new retail jobs are being created, along with more than 100 construction jobs.

Council leader Emlyn Dole said the development showed "great confidence".

Conygar is behind the plans after acquiring the land previously earmarked for a Sainsbury's store in 2015.

Mr Dole said: "This investment is the first for Conygar in Carmarthenshire, and hopefully the start of many more."