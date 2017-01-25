Wales' first hovercraft rescue boat to save Ferryside lives

Image copyright Ferryside Lifeboat Image caption Three tidal river estuaries can currently make rescuing people in low tide "impossible", due to sand banks and mudflats

Rescuers in Carmarthenshire will soon be using a hovercraft to help stranded people - in what is believed to be a first for Wales.

Volunteers crews at Ferryside will get the new lifeboat following a UK government grant.

Believed to be the first rescue hovercraft in Wales, it is hoped it will lead to more lives being saved.

Senior Coxswain Anthony Rees said it was "excellent news".

The boat will help the crew to rescue those trapped in areas which are often impossible to reach by boat or van during low tides.