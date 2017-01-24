Let God decide when Christian man dies, High Court hears

Image caption Court of Protection hearings take place at the Royal Courts of Justice

The daughter of man who suffered "catastrophic" brain damage has told a court that "God should decide" when he dies.

The man in his 80s, who cannot be named, is under the care of Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board.

Doctors fear he is experiencing pain, but his daughter thinks he is improving.

The health board has asked the Court of Protection to make decisions about his future treatment.

The hearing in London was told the man is a Swansea City fan and a retired steelworker. He suffered brain damage after a heart attack last summer.

Medical experts told Mr Justice Hayden on Tuesday the man had a life-expectancy measured in months.

But his daughter said she thought he was improving and he would want to carry on living.

She said: "I think he is going to make a better recovery than doctors think.

"We know dad is not going to get back like he was, but I firmly believe that his remaining days will be happy."

She added her father was a Christian.

"He loves life. It is important to him - the sanctity of life," she said. "We have to leave it up to God."

The health board has asked the court to consider whether continuing "active" treatment was in the best interest of the patient.

The hearing is expected to end later this week.