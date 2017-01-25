Blackpool Mill's £2.5m restoration plans go on show

Image copyright Bluestone National Park Resort Image caption The Grade II-listed mill is currently disused and in a state of disrepair

Plans to restore a 19th Century Pembrokeshire flour mill will go on show to the public from Wednesday.

Bluestone National Park Resort wants to transform Blackpool Mill, near Narberth, into a Victorian-themed attraction as part of a £2.5m project.

Bluestone said it would create 60 jobs and inject £1.6m into the local economy ever year.

The plans were submitted last year and a series of road shows are taking place as part of a public consultation.

They will be held between 10:00 GMT and 14:00 at the following venues:

Wednesday, 25 January, Picton Centre, Haverfordwest

Thursday, 26 January, Torch Theatre, Milford Haven

Friday, 27 January, Town Hall, Pembroke

Saturday, 28 January, Queens Hall, Narberth

Image copyright Bluestone Image caption The mill was in use until World War Two and a full set of machinery remains intact

The plans include creating a Victorian tearoom, a milling experience, a crafts workshop and an exhibition and events barn.

Two ancillary buildings, including the miller's cottage, will also be brought back to life, with the riverside meadow hosting cultural events.

There are also plans for a narrow-gauge steam railway with its own station and platform.

Bluestone chief executive William McNamara said: "We hope residents and traders will share our vision to bring this historic landmark back to its former glory."

If the plans are approved, the mill is expected to open to the public in the autumn.