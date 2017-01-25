Gower Hotel firm winding up with 28 wedding bookings lost

Image copyright Jazmine Parry Image caption Jazmine Parry and Kurt Tracey had booked their wedding at the venue

A hotel that shut unexpectedly leaving plans for 28 weddings in tatters is expected to be placed in voluntary liquidation on Wednesday.

The Gower Hotel in Bishopston, Swansea, which employed 23 people, closed without warning on New Year's Eve.

Insolvency specialist Begbies Traynor hosts a meeting of creditors to place the company in voluntary liquidation at its Cardiff office at 11:30 GMT.

A consumer law expert urged couples to attend to find out what is happening.

The venue had bookings for 32 events up until September 2018, including 28 weddings.

Jazmine Parry, 30, from Swansea, was due to marry Kurt Tracey, 31, at the venue on 27 April.

She told the Jason Mohammad programme earlier this month she was "gutted" and they had paid £5,000 toward the cost.

Begbies Traynor said after losing staff and suffering from ill health, the owners were no longer able to run the venue and were "deeply sorry".

Consumer law expert Prof Margaret Griffiths urged couples involved to attend Wednesday's meeting as it would allow them to find out what is happening.

She said: "Unfortunately, of course, people like Jazmine and the other couples involved will be what's termed unsecured creditors, so they will actually be at the end of the line when it comes to paying out for the insolvency of the firm."