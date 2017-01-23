Police searching Swansea marina after man's disappearance

Image copyright Family photo

Police are searching waterways around Swansea following the disappearance of a man in the city.

Marcin Porczyk, 18, was last seen on Wind Street at about 03:00 GMT on Sunday.

South Police said he could be injured and called his disappearance "totally out of character".

Mr Porczyk is about 5ft 9in tall, has short blond, curly hair and was wearing black jeans and a plain green top when he went missing.

On Monday, police said they were currently searching Maritime Quarter in the marina, along with the assistance of other emergency services.