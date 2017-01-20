Swansea man arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences

A 26-year-old man from the Swansea area has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences.

The arrest was made on Thursday as part of a joint operation between Wales Extremism Counter Terrorism Unit and West Midlands Counter Terrorism Unit.

The man is being questioned at a police station in the West Midlands.

A warrant for further detention was granted by magistrates on Friday which gives detectives a further seven days to question him.

West Midlands CTU said the investigation "does not concern any immediate threat to public safety."