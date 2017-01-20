£1.2m project to improve Glangwili hospital maternity care

Image copyright PA

Plans to improve the maternity and neonatal unit at Carmarthenshire's Glangwili hospital are being pushed forward.

Officials have been awarded £1.2m by the Welsh Government to develop a business case to pave the way for the second phase of improvements at the hospital in Carmarthen.

It was upgraded after a report into facilities at the labour ward in 2015.

A successful business case would secure funding for more improvements.