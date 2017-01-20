Plans to make Margam Crematorium a listed building

Image copyright Bilbo/Geograph

A crematorium in Neath Port Talbot could be listed under plans by Wales' historical monuments body.

Cadw said it was considering a request to include Margam Crematorium in the list of buildings of special architectural or historical interest.

A crematorium committee report said it "attracted interest from commentators on architectural developments" ever since it was built in 1969.

In a letter, Cadw said it proposed to "proceed with the listing" shortly.

Neath Port Talbot council, the building's owner, said in the report there was a general assumption the building was listed so getting the Cadw letter "came as no surprise".

In its response, the council said, while "not resisting the listing", the building required alterations from time to time to conform with operational requirements.

Image copyright Bilbo/Geograph Image caption Coychurch Crematorium is already Grade II listed

Cadw said a listing was not a "preservation order or a block on future changes", but meant any alterations which would affect the character of the building would need listed building consent.

Infrastructure Secretary Ken Skates said: "I am now seeking the views of the owner, local planning authority and the Royal Commission on the Ancient and Historical Monuments of Wales before making any final decision."

The building is considered a fine example of a post-war crematorium and was described in the draft listing as "especially imaginative and creative in responding to the design challenges of the building type".

As it has hardly changed since it was built, it is considered to give "a very immediate and direct connection to the historical context to which it belongs".

Crematoria which already have Grade II listed status include Coychurch in Bridgend and Llwydcoed in Rhondda Cynon Taff.