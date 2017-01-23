Tough alcohol licence rules to be eased in Swansea

Tough rules to restrict the number of premises selling alcohol in Swansea city centre are to be eased.

It follows a review sparked by concerns well-known businesses would be put off coming to the city by a presumption that licences would be refused.

Since 2013, applicants have had to prove to Swansea council their proposal would not negatively impact the area.

It came after a report said the city centre had reached "saturation point", particularly around Wind Street.

A cumulative impact policy (CIP) was put in place focusing on the main drinking areas including Wind Street and Kingsway which made it harder to gain licences.

Its aims were to prevent crime, disorder and areas becoming a public nuisance along with improving public safety and protecting children from harm.

But a report to council said: "Concern has been expressed that due to the presumption that licences will be refused in the CIP area, reputable operators of well-run licensed premises, which potentially could have a positive effect on the area, will not be attracted to the city or could be prevented from obtaining a licence due to the process involved."

Opposition

Now changes have been proposed which allow theatres, cinemas, restaurants and premises where alcohol is supplied only from a waiter or waitress between 10:00 and 01:00 to be exempt from the CIP as well as non-alcohol led premises.

But the move has raised some questions.

SA Brain, which has pubs in the city centre, said it was not happy over the last two elements.

It said non-alcohol led premises was "a very broad definition" and night clubs could argue they are exempt because dancing facilities are the main offering.

The brewery also claimed modern drink-led premises could claim to be exempt as they offer a waiter and waitress service for their customers.

It also opposed expanding the CIP area.

The changes are due to be rubber-stamped by the council on Thursday.