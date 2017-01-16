Whitland stray dog safe after two years on the run

Image copyright RSPCA

A stray dog which avoided capture for two years has been rescued after being hit by a car.

The animal had successfully evaded council dog wardens in Whitland, Carmarthenshire, since its owner died.

But following the accident 11 days ago, the dog was rescued by RSPCA staff and Dyfed-Powys Police.

The animal is now recovering well from its injuries and will be handed over to the local council while they try to find it a new home.

RSPCA inspector Keith Hogben said: "We were amazed to discover that this wily dog is believed to have been straying for two years, after his owner sadly passed away.

"Fortunately, despite a road traffic collision, the dog is recovering well from the injuries he sustained, and this matter will now be taken forward by the council."

Jim Jones, Carmarthenshire council's executive board member for public protection, said: "Our dog wardens have chased the tail of this dog on a few occasions, but never with any success.

"He is recovering well after a big operation and getting plenty of TLC.

"We are now working with our rescue centre to ensure he goes to a loving home with new owners who can care for his needs."