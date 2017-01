Image copyright Google

A pedestrian is in hospital after being struck by a car in Carmarthenshire during the early hours of Sunday.

A 51-year-old woman was hit by a black Skoda Octavia car on the A484 at Sandy Road, Llanelli, at about 03:00 GMT.

Dyfed-Powys Police said she was seriously injured and was taken to Cardiff's University Hospital of Wales, where she remains.