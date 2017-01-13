Man who cut throat in Haverfordwest court back in dock

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Dyfed-Powys Police said Pawlowski's condition had "improved"

A defendant who cut his own throat at Haverfordwest Magistrates' Court has appeared back in the dock.

Lukasz Robert Pawlowski, of Pembroke Dock, appeared for sentence at the Pembrokeshire court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to sexual assault.

He was airlifted to Swansea's Morriston Hospital where he was recovering.

On Friday at the court, he was charged with having a bladed article in his possession. He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

He will appear at Swansea Crown Court on 10 February.

He was also remanded for sentencing on the sexual assault charge.