Aberavon charity funding suspended amid police investigation

A community regeneration charity in Aberavon has had its Welsh Government funding suspended amid allegations of a misuse of public funds.

NSA Afan, based in Sandfields, Port Talbot, is being investigated by South Wales Police.

A 35-year-old woman from the area has been arrested and bailed on suspicion of theft.

A spokesman for the Welsh Government said it was "exploring ways to safeguard the provision of services".

In a letter to councillors, Steven Phillips, the chief executive of Neath Port Talbot council, said the funding suspension "could have considerable consequences" for the delivery of Communities First services in the area.

South Wales West AM Bethan Jenkins warned that 20 jobs could be lost if funding is not reinstated.

The Welsh Government spokesman added: "It is important that we exercise our duty to protect taxpayers' money from potentially inappropriate use."