Pupils' touching song tribute to stage school teacher

Stage school students have used a song to pay tribute to their teacher who died in a car crash in November.

Rebecca Evans, 27, from Bridgend, was eight months pregnant when she died in the three-car accident on the M4 motorway near Port Talbot.

Ms Evans worked at Shelter Cymru and was also a dance teacher at the Ammanford-based Encore stage school.

Pupils, aged four to 18, have recorded the song Anfonaf Angel (I'm Sending you an Angel) in her memory.

Children 'showed amazing courage' in tribute to teacher

Ms Evans and her unborn daughter Cari were killed in the crash on 29 November. Her partner Alex was unhurt in the crash but her son Cian, two, was badly injured.

He had two fractured femurs and a fractured skull and was flown by air ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Ms Evans had worked alongside Encore school principal Elin Wyn Murphy for three years teaching youngsters the skills for careers in stage productions, concerts and festivals.

Her death left the children stunned and they wanted to do something that would be a fitting tribute to "Becca".

Before Christmas they came together to record the song to support the Wales Air Ambulance, without whom they believe Cian may not have survived.

"I've been overwhelmed by the reaction that Encore's recording of Anfonaf Angel has received," said Ms Wyn Murphy.

"It's a very emotional song especially for me as I was asked by Becca's family to sing it at her funeral just a couple of weeks ago."

She talked of her pride for the students, adding: "They came together and showed amazing strength and courage to be able to record this tribute to Becca, who like me, they thought the world of."