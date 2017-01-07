Swansea Hospitals Radio founders reunite after 50 years

Image copyright Radio City 1386 Image caption The Swansea Hospitals Radio service was founded on 1 August 1966 by school friends Robert Rees, David Vaughan and Clive Thomas (pictured)

Founding members of one of the first hospital radio services in Wales are celebrating 50 years on the air with a reunion.

Swansea Hospitals Radio was created by school friends Rob Rees, David Vaughan and Clive Thomas.

It started out as Radio Glantawe at Morriston Hospital and grew to become Radio City based at Singleton Hospital.

Six founding members will visit their old studios on Saturday before a gathering in Mumbles.

They include Private Eye journalist Tim Richards, barrister Ieuan Rees, former Bishop of Swansea and Brecon Tony Pierce and GP turned international sports broadcaster Dr Robert Treharne Jones.

"We've lost many founder members but it will be fascinating to get people from the original group back together again to celebrate such a significant anniversary," said Dr Treharne Jones, who organised the reunion.

Image copyright Google Image caption The founding members of Radio City will visit their old studio at Singleton Hospital

When the radio station began, it offered a full programme of news and music to patients on weekday evenings and all day at weekends.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales, Dr Treharne Jones said the Glantawe Hospital management committee showed "great entrepreneurial spirit" in allowing young boys from Dynevor School to start a radio station.

"I was just 15 years old when we started," he said.

"We joined forces with Glanmor Girls' School - both schools have long since closed - and we were given free rein to manage our own programming.

"Not only did we have the chance to go on air for the very first time, but also a chance to go around the wards and speak to the patients and gather record requests."

He said his involvement in the station helped his application for medical school.

"It gave us our first opportunity to have a public audience and get our first steps on our career ladders," he added.