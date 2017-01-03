Lifeboat crew rescue dog from cliff near Little Haven
- 3 January 2017
A dog was rescued by lifeboat volunteers after becoming stuck on a cliff in Pembrokeshire.
Little and Broad Haven RNLI lifeboat crew and a coastguard rescue team were called after the owner reported him going over a cliff in the Goultrop area.
The spaniel, called George, was found stuck on a ledge about 40ft (12m) up from the beach on Sunday.
He was lowered down to the lifeboat before being reunited with his owner.