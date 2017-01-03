Lifeboat crew rescue dog from cliff near Little Haven

Image copyright RNLI/Rob Davies Image caption George was able to enjoy the new year unscathed thanks to his rescuers

A dog was rescued by lifeboat volunteers after becoming stuck on a cliff in Pembrokeshire.

Little and Broad Haven RNLI lifeboat crew and a coastguard rescue team were called after the owner reported him going over a cliff in the Goultrop area.

The spaniel, called George, was found stuck on a ledge about 40ft (12m) up from the beach on Sunday.

He was lowered down to the lifeboat before being reunited with his owner.