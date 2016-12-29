Carmarthen doctors could use supermarket park and ride

Image copyright Google

Hospital doctors and nurses could park and be bussed in from a Carmarthenshire supermarket to ease congestion.

Hywel Dda University Health Board is considering options, including using Morrisons in Pensarn for employees at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen.

The hospital car park is often full with vehicles being left by patients and their families on nearby roads.

The health board's Gareth Skye said he took car parking issues "seriously" and was working to improve the issue.

The journey from Morrisons to the hospital is just under three miles (4.8km) and takes less than 10 minutes along the A40.

Mr Skye, the transport and sustainable travel manager, said 38 consultant parking spaces had already been changed to general use to combat congestion and an extra 24-space car park would open in April.

He added: "We are continuing our efforts to improve parking facilities at the hospital for patients, staff and visitors and will provide further details on our improvement strategy once all schemes have been finalised."