M4 Briton Ferry Bridge shut at Neath Port Talbot

The M4 Briton Ferry Bridge is closed in both directions following a police incident.

Motorists are facing delays as emergency services deal with the incident between junction 41 for Baglan and junction 42 for Fabian Way.

It happened on the westbound side of the bridge.

Police are directing traffic and a diversion is in place on the A48 Old Briton Ferry Bridge.

