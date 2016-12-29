Swansea professor's bomb 'victim' model wins top award

Image copyright Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board Image caption The model pumps out coloured water to mimic arterial blood and allows blood pressure to be monitored

A trauma expert has won a national award for pioneering work which could save the lives of servicemen and women.

Prof Ian Pallister, of Swansea University, created a model of a bomb blast victim to give military surgeons immersive training.

The full-scale model depicts the lower human body with severe blast injuries.

Prof Pallister, who is also a consultant trauma surgeon at Morriston Hospital, was given the Sun Military Award for Innovation.

He enlisted specialist 3D printing and special effects companies, as well as some hospital colleagues, to bring his prototype model to life.

He is now developing a series of simple models aimed at the NHS for point-of-injury care.

It represents the first step towards creating a whole-body trauma simulator which would allow staff to train in resuscitation and surgical intervention for a range of life-threatening situations.

Image copyright Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board Image caption Prof Pallister is in discussion with the armed forces about integrating the simulator into future training

"It's called immersive simulation so the whole environment represents reality as closely as possible," said Prof Pallister.

"Nobody has enough personal experience to learn everything from experience.

"It's a bit like landing an aircraft on water. Hopefully you never have to do it, but if you do, you have to know what to do."