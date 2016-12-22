M4 reopens near Swansea after vehicle overturns

From the section

Image copyright Traffic Wales

Part of the M4 has reopened near Swansea after a car overturned on Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 07:30 GMT on the westbound carriageway at junction 46 for Llangyfelach.

Police said the accident was between the exit and entry points of the junction.

Traffic was backing up to Ynysforgan at junction 45 but all lanes have now reopened.

Travel

Check if this is affecting your journey