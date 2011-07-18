Swansea neglect complaint care home monitored

A Swansea council-run care home is being monitored after a complaint about neglect of a resident was upheld.

The local authority is working with the Care and Social Services Inspectorate Wales (CSSIW) at the 30-bed Bonymaen House in Winch Wen.

"Significant concerns" were raised about care at the home last year but the CSSIW said there had been "significant improvements" since.

Swansea council said it took action as soon as it was aware of the complaint.

Concerns were raised last September that a number of residents needed hospital treatment after falling and one complaint of neglect was subsequently upheld.

CSSIW said an action plan had been put in place and significant improvements had been made.

'Priorities'

We consulted widely with residents and carers resulting in a range of improvements taking place Spokesman, Swansea council

A recent inspection report also states all residents spoken to "expressed a high level of satisfaction" with the home.

A spokeswoman for the CSSIW told BBC Wales: "The home continues to be monitored . . . the City and County of Swansea has responded well to the action plans in place.

"The most recent inspection of Bonymaen House identified some priorities for further improvement, but it also recognised the significant progress that has been made."

The report said the home had faced staffing problems with a number of workers absent for significant periods of time.

The South Wales Evening Post has reported five members of staff were suspended.

Swansea council said it would not confirm this but said there were "staffing issues."

It stressed they were not related to the neglect complaint or the care of residents.

Speaking about the complaint, a spokesman said: "Safeguarding residents of council care homes is our top priority.

"A multi agency approach was adopted which included input from our staff training department, partner agencies, service development officers and members of staff.

"We also consulted widely with residents and carers resulting in a range of improvements taking place."