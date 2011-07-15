Student dies after two cars collide on B4242 near Neath

A student has died following a two-car collision near Neath.

Samuel Mortimer, 21 and from Crynant, was driving on the B4242 Resolven to Glynneath road.

His silver Rover collided with an orange Audi Coupe at 1710 BST on Thursday. Two male passengers in the Audi were injured.

South Wales Police, who are appealing for witnesses, said the road, known locally as the "old A465", closed for seven hours for initial investigations.

The Rover was being driven southbound towards Resolven and the Audi was travelling in the opposite direction.

The passengers in the Audi are being treated at Swansea's Morriston Hospital.

A police family liaison officer has been appointed to support Mr Mortimer's relatives and the coroner has been informed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit in Lakeside on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.