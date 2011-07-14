Milford Haven coastguards tend to woman after fall

Milford Haven coastguards say are tending to a woman climber who has fallen off a cliff in Pembrokeshire.

The woman is said to have fallen when a rock came loose, and was being treated by a paramedic at the base of the cliff at St Govan's Head near Pembroke Dock.

Coastguards said a rescue helicopter from RAF Chivenor and 10-strong coastguard unit were at the scene at 2130 BST on Thursday.

The woman was due to be taken to hospital, a spokesperson said.