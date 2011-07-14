Evacuation after suspicious fire in Llanelli

Police say a fire which led to a building in Llanelli being evacuated may have been started deliberately.

A joint police and fire service investigation is underway into the cause of the blaze on Station Road. Four people were led to safety.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene at 0148 BST on Thursday.

Dyfed-Powys Police is appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious to contact Llanelli CID.

Contact police on the non-emergency number 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.