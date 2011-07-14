Long tailbacks after A48 collision in Carmarthenshire
- 14 July 2011
A collision between two cars on the A48 dual carriageway in Carmarthenshire caused long tailbacks earlier according to police.
The vehicles collided at about 1330 BST near the Bristol House lay-by on the eastern carriageway between Pont Abraham and Cross Hands.
Dyfed-Powys Police said an air ambulance was called to the scene.
The force does not yet have details of any injuries.