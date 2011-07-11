WWII sea mine detonated off Skomer Island

From the section

Image caption The device was towed to deep water and blown-up

Royal Navy explosive experts have successfully destroyed a World War II sea mine discovered off the Pembrokeshire coast.

The device found off Skomer Island was towed out to deeper water before being blown-up.

It was discovered by divers earlier this month but attempts to destroy it were delayed by bad weather.

Milford Haven Coastguard said vessels were warned to avoid the area on Monday.