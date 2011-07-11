South West Wales

WWII sea mine detonated off Skomer Island

Royal Navy explosive experts
Image caption The device was towed to deep water and blown-up

Royal Navy explosive experts have successfully destroyed a World War II sea mine discovered off the Pembrokeshire coast.

The device found off Skomer Island was towed out to deeper water before being blown-up.

It was discovered by divers earlier this month but attempts to destroy it were delayed by bad weather.

Milford Haven Coastguard said vessels were warned to avoid the area on Monday.

More on this story

Around the BBC

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites