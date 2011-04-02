Image caption Robert Dickie won 22 of his 28 professional fights between 1983 and 1993

A charitable trust is being launched to help keep alive the memory of former boxing champion Robert Dickie.

Almost 550 people will attend a tribute dinner at Llanelli's Parc y Scarlets rugby stadium on Saturday.

The former British super featherweight and WBC international super featherweight champion died aged 46 following a heart attack in October.

Money raised will go to local charities and other causes in the Llanelli and Swansea areas.

Among those attending the dinner are former WBC welterweight contender Colin Jones and former WBO world cruiserweight champion Enzo Maccarinelli.

They will be joined by John Feeney and Steve Sims, two of the boxers Dickie beat in British title fights, and other names from the sporting world.

Alex Dickie said the number of tickets sold for the event reflected the affection in which his brother was held.

'Out of the blue'

"We did not really have to push it [the tribute evening]," he said.

Dickie, from Cefneithin in Carmarthenshire, was taken ill while on an evening out with friends and died a few days later.

"It was out of the blue," said his brother.

He said the aim of the trust was to keep his brother's memory alive while supporting local charities and causes.

A committee has been set up and trustees will invite applications for funding.

Footage of the boxer's fights will be shown at the launch dinner.