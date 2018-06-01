Image copyright Athena Pictures Image caption Simon Winstone, 49, appeared at Merthyr Magistrates court on Friday morning

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a woman who was found dead at her home near Merthyr Tydfil.

Simon Winstone, 49, is accused of killing Denise Rosser, 38, between 27 May and 30 May.

He spoke only to confirm his name and address during a three-minute hearing at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' court.

Mr Winstone, of Bedlinog, Merthyr Tydfil, was remanded in custody and will appear at Cardiff Crown Court at a later date.

Miss Rosser was found dead on Tuesday at her home in Lewis Street, Bedlinog, following a 999 call shortly after 06:00 BST.

Following her death, her family thanked people for "all the support they provided to Denise over the years".