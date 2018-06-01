Man wanted after Cwmbran train station guard assault
A train guard was grabbed by the throat and punched "multiple times" by a passenger after she confiscated his e-cigarette.
Police have issued a CCTV image of the man wanted in connection with the assault at Cwmbran train station.
Officers said the guard had "challenged" the man as he was smoking the e-cigarette on board the Cardiff to Chester train on 13 May.
The victim had scratches to her head from the "unprovoked violence".
British Transport Police said the guard returned his e-cigarette when they arrived at Cwmbran.
But he then "grabbed her throat, threw her glasses on the floor and punched her multiple times" as she put away a ramp after helping a disabled passenger leave the train.