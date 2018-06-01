Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption British Transport Police wants to speak to this man in connection with the Cwmbran station assault

A train guard was grabbed by the throat and punched "multiple times" by a passenger after she confiscated his e-cigarette.

Police have issued a CCTV image of the man wanted in connection with the assault at Cwmbran train station.

Officers said the guard had "challenged" the man as he was smoking the e-cigarette on board the Cardiff to Chester train on 13 May.

The victim had scratches to her head from the "unprovoked violence".

Image copyright Geograph/ Nigel Thompson Image caption The attack happed at Cwmbran Station on 13 May

British Transport Police said the guard returned his e-cigarette when they arrived at Cwmbran.

But he then "grabbed her throat, threw her glasses on the floor and punched her multiple times" as she put away a ramp after helping a disabled passenger leave the train.