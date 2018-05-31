Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened just north of Pontypool in Torfaen

Two people are in hospital after a crash which has closed a busy road in Monmouthshire.

Gwent Police said two vehicles were involved in the smash on the A4042 at Goytre shortly after 17:30 BST.

One person was airlifted to hospital while another was taken by ambulance. Their condition is not yet known.

The A4042 has been closed in both directions between Park Y Brain Lane and the A472, Berthin Road, while police carry out an investigation.