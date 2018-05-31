Roath murder: Two more held over Damian Hill death
- 31 May 2018
Two more people have been arrested over the murder of a 39-year-old man on a Cardiff street.
South Wales Police said a man, 19, and 34-year-old woman were being questioned over the death of Damian John Hill.
Mr Hill was assaulted in Oakfield Street in Roath at about 02:20 BST on Sunday and died from his injuries in hospital.
A 33-year-old woman has been released under investigation while two others will face no further action.