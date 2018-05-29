Image caption Police are continuing their investigations on Oakfield Street

A 39-year-old man who was murdered on a Cardiff street has been named.

Damian John Hill, from Adamsdown, was assaulted in Oakfield Street in Roath at about 02:20 BST on Sunday. He died from his injuries in hospital.

Police have been granted more time to question a 33-year-old woman arrested in connection with the death.

A 26-year-old man and a woman, 25, who were arrested on Sunday have been released from custody and will face no further action.

South Wales Police said Mr Hill's family were being supported by family liaison officers.

They appealed for witnesses and said they were keen to speak to a man who was speaking to Mr Hill while he was waiting for the ambulance to arrive.