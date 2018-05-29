Newport nightclub crash: Police appeal for witnesses
- 29 May 2018
Police have issued a further appeal for information after several people were injured in a crash outside a nightclub.
Gwent Police said a vehicle collided with a number of pedestrians outside The Courtyard in Cambrian Road, Newport, at 05:30 BST on 29 April.
Several people were injured - including two women who suffered serious injuries.
The force has now released CCTV images of four men who "could hold vital information".