Image caption The crash happened on a street that has a large number of pubs and nightclubs on it

Police have issued a further appeal for information after several people were injured in a crash outside a nightclub.

Gwent Police said a vehicle collided with a number of pedestrians outside The Courtyard in Cambrian Road, Newport, at 05:30 BST on 29 April.

Several people were injured - including two women who suffered serious injuries.

The force has now released CCTV images of four men who "could hold vital information".

Image copyright Gwent Police Image caption Gwent Police wish to speak to this man - circled in red - about the crash